Dr. Janna Prater, MD
Dr. Janna Prater, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kazan State Medical University and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Center One Multispecialty Suite9880 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 572-5200
Progress Physical Therapy LLC8015 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19136 Directions (484) 622-6800
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Very nice professional and kind
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1003129685
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Kazan State Medical University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Prater has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prater has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
132 patients have reviewed Dr. Prater. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prater.
