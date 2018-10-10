Dr. Janna Oganessian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oganessian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janna Oganessian, MD
Overview
Dr. Janna Oganessian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Med Inst.
Dr. Oganessian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
J. O Medical Professional Corp.13739 Riverside Dr Ste B, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Directions (818) 385-0001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oganessian?
In reading the negative reviews about the office staff, wait time, Dr. J's inability to listen and especially the one who said she kicked someone out of the office because she couldn't make any money off her... these people must have been going to a different doctor's office and seeing someone other than Dr. J. I heard about her from a friend, a very discerning woman whose judgement I trust completely. And when I finally made an appointment, I wasn't disappointed.
About Dr. Janna Oganessian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Russian
- 1801820832
Education & Certifications
- Aurora Sinai Medical Center
- Yerevan State Med Inst
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oganessian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oganessian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oganessian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oganessian works at
Dr. Oganessian speaks Arabic and Russian.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Oganessian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oganessian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oganessian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oganessian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.