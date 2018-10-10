Overview

Dr. Janna Oganessian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Med Inst.



Dr. Oganessian works at Janna Oganessian MD in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.