Dr. Janna Kroleski, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Janna Kroleski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.

Dr. Kroleski works at Midwestern University in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Midwestern University Multispecialty Clinic
    19389 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 (623) 537-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    May 14, 2020
    I think Dr.Kroleski is superb! She really knows her craft! She has a great bedside manner, very caring and extremely thorough. It’s good to have such attentive doctor on staff! I would recommend her to anyone!
    Gina Parenti — May 14, 2020
    About Dr. Janna Kroleski, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023282100
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Dr. Janna Kroleski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kroleski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kroleski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kroleski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kroleski works at Midwestern University in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kroleski’s profile.

    Dr. Kroleski has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kroleski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kroleski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kroleski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kroleski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kroleski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

