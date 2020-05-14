Dr. Janna Kroleski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kroleski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janna Kroleski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Midwestern University Multispecialty Clinic19389 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 537-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I think Dr.Kroleski is superb! She really knows her craft! She has a great bedside manner, very caring and extremely thorough. It’s good to have such attentive doctor on staff! I would recommend her to anyone!
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Kroleski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kroleski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kroleski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kroleski has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kroleski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kroleski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kroleski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kroleski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kroleski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.