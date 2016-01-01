Dr. Janna Huskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janna Huskey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janna Huskey, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Locations
Scottsdale - Transplant13400 E Shea Blvd # AZ85259, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 757-9443
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Janna Huskey, MD
- Nephrology & Hypertension
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1346396975
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
