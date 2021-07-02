See All Podiatrists in Bayside, NY
Dr. Janna Gefter, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janna Gefter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Gefter works at Bayside Podiatry Associates in Bayside, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bayside Podiatry Associates
    2383 Bell Blvd, Bayside, NY 11360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 423-3535
    Monday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Absolute Podiatry of NY, PC
    1302 Kings Hwy Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 645-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Burning Feet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 02, 2021
    Dr. Gefter is a great doctor. She’ very understanding and listens to your concerns. The services I received from Her is excellent. She’s very kind and friendly. Dr. Gefter explained everything to me in a very clear manner. Also, the staff is very friendly and professional. I’ve never had to wait more than a few minutes when I arrive on time for an appointment. I’m so glad I chose Dr. Janna Gefter as My podiatrist and would highly recommend her to anyone.
    Dois Henry RN — Jul 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Janna Gefter, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian, Serbian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124129390
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janna Gefter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gefter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gefter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gefter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gefter has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gefter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gefter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gefter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gefter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gefter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

