Dr. Janna Cohen-Lehman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janna Cohen-Lehman, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Cohen-Lehman works at
Locations
Rockland Endocrine and Diabetes Services156 Route 59 Ste C1, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 357-3838Tuesday9:00am - 1:00pmWednesday4:00pm - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She smart,listens to patient and takes into account the total person's health issues. She returns the calls herself n she cares about you!
About Dr. Janna Cohen-Lehman, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen-Lehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen-Lehman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen-Lehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen-Lehman works at
Dr. Cohen-Lehman has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen-Lehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen-Lehman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen-Lehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen-Lehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen-Lehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.