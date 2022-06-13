Dr. Janna Chibry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chibry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janna Chibry, MD
Overview
Dr. Janna Chibry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Chibry works at
Locations
-
1
College Hill OB/GYN - Wichita3233 E 2nd St N, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 462-2562Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to doctor's for years complaining about the unprecedented pain I was experiencing and, because I was "young" with no kids, no one ever listened. It wasn't until I went to Dr Chibry that I was fully heard. Within one appointment she listened to my story, validated me in my struggles and immediately got me scheduled for the proper procedure. She's the only reason that I'm living life pain free after 10+ years of struggling! Her bedside manner is incredible and she's great at what she does. I cannot recommend her enough!
About Dr. Janna Chibry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1316175870
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chibry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chibry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chibry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chibry has seen patients for Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chibry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chibry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chibry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chibry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chibry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.