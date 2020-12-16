Dr. Jann Shiels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jann Shiels, MD
Overview
Dr. Jann Shiels, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Shiels works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Women's Clinic of Northern Arizona1024 N San Francisco St Ste 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 779-0341
-
2
Flagstaff Medical Center1200 N Beaver St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 779-3366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shiels?
Dr. Shiels is an exceptional doctor! Compassionate, listens with understanding , and simply extraordinary! The staff is excellent !
About Dr. Jann Shiels, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1235158395
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shiels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shiels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shiels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shiels works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shiels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shiels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.