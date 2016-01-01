See All Family Doctors in Doral, FL
Dr. Janka K Baiza, MD

Family Medicine
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Janka K Baiza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Charles University 1st Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Baiza works at Excelenta Family M.D., LLC in Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Excelenta Family M.D., LLC
    3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 506, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 231-4040
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Memory Evaluation
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Memory Evaluation

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Blue
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • Humana
    • MedCare International
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Janka K Baiza, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech, Slovak and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003082967
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Clare's Hospital of Schenectady
    Residency
    Internship
    • Reiman Teaching Hospital and Out-Patient Clinic, Dep. Of Im
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Charles University 1st Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janka K Baiza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baiza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baiza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baiza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Baiza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baiza works at Excelenta Family M.D., LLC in Doral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Baiza’s profile.

    Dr. Baiza speaks Czech, Slovak and Spanish.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baiza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baiza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baiza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baiza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

