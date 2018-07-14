Dr. Janis Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janis Fox, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Janis Fox, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Brigham and Womens Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-4222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
We are in the first cycle of IVF treatment with Dr. Fox and so far we have been happy with the time and attention we have received. Dr. Fox takes her time to explain results , what our options are and answer our questions. We never feel rushed. The rest of the office staff from check in, labs and ultrasound have all been very nice. The only negative is she can have long wait times. But since she takes her time with you I can see how this can happen. The wait time is posted and they do apologize.
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
