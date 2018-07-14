See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Janis Fox, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janis Fox, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Dr. Fox works at Brigham & Wmns Hosp Vasclr Sgy in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brigham and Womens Hospital
    75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-4222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Female Infertility
Infertility Evaluation
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Female Infertility

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 14, 2018
    We are in the first cycle of IVF treatment with Dr. Fox and so far we have been happy with the time and attention we have received. Dr. Fox takes her time to explain results , what our options are and answer our questions. We never feel rushed. The rest of the office staff from check in, labs and ultrasound have all been very nice. The only negative is she can have long wait times. But since she takes her time with you I can see how this can happen. The wait time is posted and they do apologize.
    MA — Jul 14, 2018
    About Dr. Janis Fox, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437100310
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janis Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fox works at Brigham & Wmns Hosp Vasclr Sgy in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Fox’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

