Dr. Janis Fee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janis Fee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Fee works at
Locations
Orange - N. Tustin Obstetrics and Gynecology3111 N Tustin St Ste 250, Orange, CA 92865 Directions (714) 282-1892
Saint Joseph Hospital1100 W Stewart Dr, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 633-9111
St. Joseph Heritage Medical Group2501 E Chapman Ave Ste 201, Orange, CA 92869 Directions (714) 282-1892
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, patient and very smart. She is an awesome doctor all around.
About Dr. Janis Fee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1891781175
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago - Chicago Lying - in - Hosp
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
Dr. Fee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fee has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Fee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fee.
