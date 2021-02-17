Dr. Janis Baccari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baccari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janis Baccari, MD
Overview
Dr. Janis Baccari, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Atwood Pediatrics1524 Atwood Ave Ste 110, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 274-2910
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She is so nice and patient with my girls. My daughter was diagnosed with T1D and she was very supportive. She got everything ready at the hospital for me before she even told me the diagnosis.
About Dr. Janis Baccari, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baccari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baccari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baccari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baccari speaks Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Baccari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baccari.
