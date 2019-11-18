See All Family Doctors in Gainesville, GA
Dr. Janis Anthony-Wade, DO

Family Medicine
4 (13)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janis Anthony-Wade, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. Anthony-Wade works at First Look Primary Care in Gainesville, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Look Primary Care PC
    2766 Atlanta Hwy, Gainesville, GA 30504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 287-8953

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings

    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 18, 2019
    I had to work on Saturday, and I had a medical emergency, doctor Wade didn't open until 8:30, but being the great doctor she is she came in at 8:00 to see me, and I can't thank her enough. She is a GREAT DOCTOR
    Michael Neese — Nov 18, 2019
    About Dr. Janis Anthony-Wade, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1477587913
    Education & Certifications

    • Millcreek Community Hospital
    • OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.