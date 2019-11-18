Dr. Anthony-Wade has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janis Anthony-Wade, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janis Anthony-Wade, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Anthony-Wade works at
Locations
First Look Primary Care PC2766 Atlanta Hwy, Gainesville, GA 30504 Directions (770) 287-8953
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Peach State Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I had to work on Saturday, and I had a medical emergency, doctor Wade didn't open until 8:30, but being the great doctor she is she came in at 8:00 to see me, and I can't thank her enough. She is a GREAT DOCTOR
About Dr. Janis Anthony-Wade, DO
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477587913
Education & Certifications
- Millcreek Community Hospital
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
