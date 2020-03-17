Dr. Janine Tabas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janine Tabas, MD
Overview
Dr. Janine Tabas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Tabas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kay & Tabas Associates601 Walnut St Ste 210, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tabas?
Excellent doctor. Would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Janine Tabas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073502647
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabas works at
Dr. Tabas has seen patients for Drusen, Glaucoma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tabas speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.