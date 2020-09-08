Dr. Janine Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janine Sanchez, MD
Overview
Dr. Janine Sanchez, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
1
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Mailman Center for Child Development1601 Nw 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-2920
3
UHealth at South Dade9380 SW 150th St, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 689-6725
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sanchez is an outstanding doctor and person has been caring for my daughter for 8 years. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Janine Sanchez, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1710916002
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
