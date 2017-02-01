Dr. Janine Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janine Parker, MD
Overview
Dr. Janine Parker, MD is a Pulmonologist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Locations
D Srinivas MD1051 Gause Blvd Ste 260, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 641-5523
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is the most honest MD you will meet.
About Dr. Janine Parker, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1750342788
Education & Certifications
- LA State U Charity Hosp
- LA St U Med Ctr/Charity Hosp
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
