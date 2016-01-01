Dr. Janine Lissard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lissard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janine Lissard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Janine Lissard, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in River Ridge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Lissard works at
Janine T Lissard, MD9605 Jefferson Hwy Ste East, River Ridge, LA 70123 Directions (504) 738-1604
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Tulane Medical Center
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1902800451
- Louisiana State University Medical Center
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
