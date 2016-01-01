Overview

Dr. Janine Lissard, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in River Ridge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Lissard works at Janine T Lissard, MD in River Ridge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.