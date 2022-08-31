Dr. Janine Kyrillos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kyrillos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janine Kyrillos, MD
Overview
Dr. Janine Kyrillos, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They completed their residency with Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Dr. Kyrillos works at
Locations
Jefferson Comprehensive Weight Mgmt Program @ Bala225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Kyrillos?
She’s a really good doc. And easy to work w. I had been to several other docs before over the course of at least a year trying to figure out why I was completely out of control painfully hungry. No one seemed to have any idea why until I visited Dr Kyrillos. I’m so glad I got an appointment w her or who knows when a doc would finally figure out what was wrong w me. Whether you have a problem like that or your looking just to lose weight and haven’t been able to on your own she’s a really good doc to make an appointment w. I did lose some weight before starting w Dr Kyrillos when the crazy hunger would back off for periods. And I wasn’t even planning to lose more on purpose. But in total including weight I lost before Dr Kyrillos to now I’ve lost 70 lbs.
About Dr. Janine Kyrillos, MD
- Bariatric Medicine
- English, French
- 1467487595
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kyrillos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kyrillos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kyrillos works at
Dr. Kyrillos speaks French.
239 patients have reviewed Dr. Kyrillos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kyrillos.
