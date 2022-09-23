See All Pediatricians in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Janina Rojas, MD

Pediatrics
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Janina Rojas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Dr. Rojas works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Health Physician Group
    2866 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 2, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 23, 2022
    The best doctor my kid has seen. Dr. Rojas is the most attentive and caring doctor, she took the time to make sure that my child was comfortable, healthy, and able to understand what was happening. She also took the time to answer all of my many questions with patience and understanding. This visit with her has been my best experience with a doctor I have ever had.
    — Sep 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Janina Rojas, MD
    About Dr. Janina Rojas, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215418587
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janina Rojas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rojas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rojas works at Broward Health Physician Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rojas’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.