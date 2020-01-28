Dr. Janina Bonwich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonwich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janina Bonwich, MD
Overview
Dr. Janina Bonwich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UAMS Medical Center.
Dr. Bonwich works at
Locations
-
1
Outpatient Center4301 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 686-6648
Hospital Affiliations
- UAMS Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bonwich?
Dr. Bonwich provides thorough information regarding your condition, alternatives, and what to expect about surgery if necessary. She is very open to her patient’s questions and concerns. I was very comfortable with her as my surgeon.
About Dr. Janina Bonwich, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1689662090
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonwich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonwich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonwich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonwich works at
Dr. Bonwich has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonwich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonwich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonwich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonwich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonwich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.