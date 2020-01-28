Overview

Dr. Janina Bonwich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UAMS Medical Center.



Dr. Bonwich works at uams.edu in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.