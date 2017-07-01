Dr. Janiel Vasquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janiel Vasquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janiel Vasquez, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group2601 E Roosevelt St Rm 0-D, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 837-1793
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1665 N Avondale Blvd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 257-0316
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's an amazing doctor. I see how passionate she is towards her career and how caring she is with my child. Very easy to talk to, and profesional and polite. Thank you Dr. Pimentel.
About Dr. Janiel Vasquez, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
