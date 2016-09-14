Dr. Janiece Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janiece Andrews, MD
Overview
Dr. Janiece Andrews, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
Dr. Andrews works at
Locations
Prescription Enlightning Path355 N 21st St Ste 211, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 303-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Andrews is a wonderful professional. She makes you feel comfortable and listens to your concerns. I have and will continue to recommend her to anyone looking for psychiatric services or nutrition counseling.
About Dr. Janiece Andrews, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1477501567
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
