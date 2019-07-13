Dr. Aldinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janiece Aldinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janiece Aldinger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Aldinger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Laboratory Corportation of America Holdings3400 W 66th St Ste 150, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 920-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aldinger?
Dr Aldinger is very knowledgeable and had provided many options to help my daughters chronic migraine.
About Dr. Janiece Aldinger, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1194779389
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aldinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aldinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aldinger works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldinger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aldinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aldinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.