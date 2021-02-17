Overview

Dr. Janie Teschner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Teschner works at Mercy Medical Clinic LLC in Gadsden, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.