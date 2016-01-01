Dr. Leonhardt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janie Leonhardt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janie Leonhardt, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Leonhardt works at
Locations
-
1
Central Main Building125 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 326-3000
-
2
Lake Washington Dermatology10117 NE 58th St, Kirkland, WA 98033 Directions (425) 821-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- C and O Employee's Hospital Association
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Life and Health Insurance
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Optima Health
- PacificSource
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leonhardt?
About Dr. Janie Leonhardt, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1316029754
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Mohs Surgery-Procedural Dermatology
- Univ Hosp Cincinnati
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- The University Of Akron
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonhardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonhardt works at
Dr. Leonhardt has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonhardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.