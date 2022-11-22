See All General Surgeons in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Janie Grumley, MD

Breast Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Janie Grumley, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. 

Dr. Grumley works at Saint John's Health Center - Anesthesia in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Margie Petersen Breast Center
    2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 582-7100
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reduction
Mastectomy
Breast Cancer
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Nipple Reconstruction
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biopsy of Breast
Colorectal Cancer
Duodenal Polypectomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima
Male Breast Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 22, 2022
    After reading all of Dr. Janie Grumley's previous 5-star reviews, I have nothing more to add. They have included all the things I wanted to say. Just know that she is an expert at what she does and she really cares about you and your wishes, as a patient. She is amazing and I wish every doctor could be like her.
    — Nov 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Janie Grumley, MD
    About Dr. Janie Grumley, MD

    • Breast Surgery
    • English
    • 1063616142
    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janie Grumley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grumley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grumley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grumley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grumley works at Saint John's Health Center - Anesthesia in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Grumley’s profile.

    Dr. Grumley has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grumley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Grumley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grumley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grumley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grumley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

