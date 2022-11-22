Dr. Janie Grumley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grumley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janie Grumley, MD
Dr. Janie Grumley, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
The Margie Petersen Breast Center2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-7100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
After reading all of Dr. Janie Grumley's previous 5-star reviews, I have nothing more to add. They have included all the things I wanted to say. Just know that she is an expert at what she does and she really cares about you and your wishes, as a patient. She is amazing and I wish every doctor could be like her.
- Breast Surgery
- English
- 1063616142
- General Surgery
Dr. Grumley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grumley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grumley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grumley has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grumley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Grumley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grumley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grumley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grumley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.