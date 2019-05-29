Dr. Vinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janice Vinson, MD
Dr. Janice Vinson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Pulaski and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Maury Regional Medical Center1220 Trotwood Ave Ste 401, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 388-6550
Vanderbilt Heart Lewisburg1080 N Ellington Pkwy, Lewisburg, TN 37091 Directions (931) 388-8622
Kca Pllc4323 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 875-5337
Hospital Affiliations
- Marshall Medical Center
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Pulaski
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Today was my first time to see Dr Vinson, I really like her, she was concerned about my health issues and has set up some test. I really feel like she cares.
About Dr. Janice Vinson, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Vinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vinson has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.