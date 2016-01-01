Dr. Verbosky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janice Verbosky, MD
Overview
Dr. Janice Verbosky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Midland, TX.
Dr. Verbosky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pedi Med Center5801 W WADLEY AVE, Midland, TX 79707 Directions (432) 699-2636
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Verbosky?
About Dr. Janice Verbosky, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1386040996
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verbosky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verbosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verbosky works at
Dr. Verbosky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verbosky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verbosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verbosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.