Dr. Janice Stephenson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Stephenson works at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.