Dr. Janice Singerman, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janice Singerman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Singerman works at The Childrens Home Of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Childrens Home of Cincinnati
    5050 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 272-2800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 02, 2018
    Wonderful. Always returned calls immediately. Very caring. Flexible scheduler. Long appointments so she can accurately access current status.
    — Feb 02, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Janice Singerman, MD
    About Dr. Janice Singerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831243583
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janice Singerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singerman works at The Childrens Home Of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Singerman’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Singerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

