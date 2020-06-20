Dr. Janice Seabaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seabaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janice Seabaugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janice Seabaugh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.
Dr. Seabaugh works at
Locations
-
1
Department of Otolaryngology1 Hospital Dr # MA314, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 882-8175
-
2
Janice L. Seabaugh105 N Keene St, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 815-9062Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seabaugh?
I have been seeing Dr. Jan for a little over a year, and there is no one else I'd trust my face to. She always makes honest recommendations, and goes over cost before we do anything. My skin looks and feels great and my confidence has definitely improved! I just adore Dr. Jan and her entire staff - kindest people around!!
About Dr. Janice Seabaugh, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1134187487
Education & Certifications
- Universit Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
- U Mo
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seabaugh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seabaugh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seabaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seabaugh works at
Dr. Seabaugh has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seabaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seabaugh speaks French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Seabaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seabaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seabaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seabaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.