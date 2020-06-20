See All Otolaryngologists in Columbia, MO
Dr. Janice Seabaugh, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janice Seabaugh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.

Dr. Seabaugh works at Janice L. Seabaugh in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Department of Otolaryngology
    1 Hospital Dr # MA314, Columbia, MO 65212
  2
    Janice L. Seabaugh
    105 N Keene St, Columbia, MO 65201
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boone Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Broken Nose
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deviated Septum
Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Acute Pharyngitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Anaphylaxis
Angioedema
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Benign Tumor
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Cancer
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Disorders
ENT Cancer
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Head and Neck Cancer
Hives
Labyrinthitis
Laryngitis
Larynx Conditions
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Meniere's Disease
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nosebleed
Perforated Eardrum
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Skin Aging
Skin Cancer
Skin Diseases
Skin Infections
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 20, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Jan for a little over a year, and there is no one else I'd trust my face to. She always makes honest recommendations, and goes over cost before we do anything. My skin looks and feels great and my confidence has definitely improved! I just adore Dr. Jan and her entire staff - kindest people around!!
    Sara — Jun 20, 2020
    About Dr. Janice Seabaugh, MD

    Education & Certifications

    • Universit Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
    • U Mo
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janice Seabaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seabaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Seabaugh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seabaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Seabaugh works at Janice L. Seabaugh in Columbia, MO. View the full address on Dr. Seabaugh's profile.

    Dr. Seabaugh has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seabaugh on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Seabaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seabaugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seabaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seabaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

