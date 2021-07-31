See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Janice Sadaya-Conda, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Janice Sadaya-Conda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Sadaya-Conda works at Virginia Hospital Center Physician Group in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Springfield, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Vhc Phys. Grp. Primary Care Mount Vernon
    7906 Andrus Rd Ste 8, Alexandria, VA 22306
    Springfield Primary Care
    6128 Brandon Ave Ste 225, Springfield, VA 22150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Animal Allergies
Hypogonadism
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Hypogonadism
Allergic Rhinitis

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 31, 2021
    She was the first doctor that took her time to hear my problems. I spend 1 hour with her explaining my problems and she didnt judge or rush me out. she explained all my options and took care of my health issue. I highly recommend her because she knows what shes doing and care for her customers
    About Dr. Janice Sadaya-Conda, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    1538161062
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janice Sadaya-Conda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Sadaya-Conda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadaya-Conda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadaya-Conda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadaya-Conda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadaya-Conda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

