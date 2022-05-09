Dr. Janice Rafferty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafferty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janice Rafferty, MD
Dr. Janice Rafferty, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and UC Health West Chester Hospital.
The Christ Hospital Physicians Primary Care2123 Auburn Ave Ste 524, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 585-2888
UC Health Colorectal Surgery7690 Discovery Dr Unit 2300, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 929-0104
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
I was diagnosed with a thrombosed hemorrhoid which was very painful. When I called her office they wanted to schedule me in July until I told the nurse my symptoms. She was able to get me in on Friday morning at 7am. Everyone was extremely professional. Dr. Rafferty and her staff get 5 stars plus from me. She gave me a couple options, I chose to have it removed. Dr. Rafferty removed it in the office during my visit. Life is good. I cannot be happier with the results and how smooth my appointment went.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1871561464
- Washington University Barnes Jewish Hospital
- University Cincinnati
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Miami University
