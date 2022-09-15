Overview

Dr. Janice Plaxe, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Plaxe works at Glades Medical Group in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.