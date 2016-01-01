Dr. Pauley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janice Pauley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janice Pauley, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth.
Dr. Pauley works at
Locations
Pain Evaluation and Management Center Of Ohio1550 Yankee Park Pl, Dayton, OH 45458 Directions (937) 439-4949Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Janice Pauley, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1467488296
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Indiana Univ
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pauley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pauley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pauley works at
Dr. Pauley has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pauley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pauley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pauley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pauley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pauley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.