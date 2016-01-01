See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Dayton, OH
Dr. Janice Pauley, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (15)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janice Pauley, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth.

Dr. Pauley works at PAIN EVALUATION AND MANAGEMENT CENTER OF OHIO in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Evaluation and Management Center Of Ohio
    1550 Yankee Park Pl, Dayton, OH 45458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 439-4949
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • NGS CoreSource
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Janice Pauley, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467488296
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ohio State University
    Internship
    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pauley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pauley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pauley works at PAIN EVALUATION AND MANAGEMENT CENTER OF OHIO in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Pauley’s profile.

    Dr. Pauley has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pauley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pauley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pauley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pauley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pauley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

