Overview

Dr. Janice Mitchell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Mitchell works at Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.