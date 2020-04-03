Overview

Dr. Janice McCormack, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. McCormack works at South Bay Cardiovascular Associates in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Syncope and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.