Dr. Janice McCormack, MD
Overview
Dr. Janice McCormack, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
South Bay Cardiovascular Associates540 Union Blvd, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 422-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
wonderful doctor and human being. takes the best care of patient does necessary testing and explains it easily and carefully would love to clone her.
About Dr. Janice McCormack, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962480335
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCormack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCormack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCormack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCormack has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Syncope and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCormack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCormack speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormack.
