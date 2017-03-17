Dr. Matsunaga has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janice Matsunaga, MD
Overview
Dr. Janice Matsunaga, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Janice Matsunaga MD Inc1329 Lusitana St Ste 507, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 532-0155
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Matsunaga is efficient, compassionate, knowledgeable, and the only doctor I know who works ahead of schedule, not behind. I don't have any real health issues, but a friend who does thinks the world of Dr. Matsunaga.
About Dr. Janice Matsunaga, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1083676795
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Dermatology
Dr. Matsunaga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matsunaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matsunaga has seen patients for Warts, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matsunaga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Matsunaga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matsunaga.
