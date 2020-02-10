Overview

Dr. Janice Lyons, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Mentor, OH.



Dr. Lyons works at DRS. HILL & THOMAS CO. in Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.