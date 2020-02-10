See All Radiation Oncologists in Mentor, OH
Dr. Janice Lyons, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Janice Lyons, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Janice Lyons, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Mentor, OH. 

Dr. Lyons works at DRS. HILL & THOMAS CO. in Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Radiation Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jacob Scott, MD
Dr. Jacob Scott, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Ashok Ramalingam, MD
Dr. Ashok Ramalingam, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Joycelin Canavan, MD
Dr. Joycelin Canavan, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Health/University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center Physicians
    9485 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 205-5755

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lyons?

    Feb 10, 2020
    Dr. Lyons is very thorough and compassionate. Highly recommend I feel very heard and in the best care I could have.
    Tricia Dietzen — Feb 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Janice Lyons, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Janice Lyons, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lyons to family and friends

    Dr. Lyons' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lyons

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Janice Lyons, MD.

    About Dr. Janice Lyons, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003825605
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janice Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lyons works at DRS. HILL & THOMAS CO. in Mentor, OH. View the full address on Dr. Lyons’s profile.

    Dr. Lyons has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Janice Lyons, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.