Dr. Janice Low, MD
Overview
Dr. Janice Low, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arcadia, CA.
Dr. Low works at
Locations
-
1
Optum Primary and Specialty Care California450 E Huntington Dr Fl 1 Ste 104, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 462-1884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Janice Low, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Low has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Low accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Low has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Low works at
Dr. Low speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Low. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Low.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Low, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Low appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.