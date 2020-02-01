Overview

Dr. Janice Lopez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Lopez works at Pediatric Partner in Bloomfield, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.