Dr. Janice Lima-Maribona, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janice Lima-Maribona, DO is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. Lima-Maribona works at
Locations
Bay Pointe Dermatology & Cosmetic3850 Bird Rd Ste 104, Miami, FL 33146 Directions (305) 239-6361Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great responsiveness and care.
About Dr. Janice Lima-Maribona, DO
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1649292194
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lima-Maribona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lima-Maribona accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lima-Maribona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lima-Maribona has seen patients for Dry Skin, Scabies and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lima-Maribona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
203 patients have reviewed Dr. Lima-Maribona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lima-Maribona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lima-Maribona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lima-Maribona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.