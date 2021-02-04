Overview

Dr. Janice Lima-Maribona, DO is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.



Dr. Lima-Maribona works at Bay Pointe Dermatology & Cosmetic in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Scabies and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.