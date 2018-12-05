Dr. Janice Law, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janice Law, MD
Overview
Dr. Janice Law, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Wright State University and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Law works at
Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt Eye Institute2311 Pierce Ave Ste 1209, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-2020
-
2
Vanderbilt Eye Institute Tennessee Lions Pediatric Eye Center Murfreesboro1821 Heritage Park Plz Ste 1, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 936-2020
-
3
Remke Eye Care726 N Locust Ave Ste D, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464 Directions (615) 936-2020
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Law?
I am a physician, so not a good patient. Dr Law did a great job progressing thru conservative treatment to definitive surgery which was great. Kind and gently but obviously smart and well trained. She will be my ophthamologist for life. I had diabetic complications and she handled each and now I have much better vision and retinal protection. Great doctor. I first saw her urgently for a vitreo - retinal bleed and never had a delay in treatment with lots of communication and checking up on me.
About Dr. Janice Law, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1205954443
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Wayne State University/Kresge Eye Institute
- Summa Health System
- Wright State University
- Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Law has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Law accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Law has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Law works at
Dr. Law speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Law. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Law.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Law, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Law appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.