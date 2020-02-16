Dr. Janice Koval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janice Koval, MD
Dr. Janice Koval, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Mat-su Regional Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Internal Medicine Associates, LLC2841 Debarr Rd Ste 50, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5256
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Mat-su Regional Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
DR Koval is a highly respected and accomplished endocrinologist. Her patients have great praise for her care and treatment. She is an expert diagnostician. She listens carefully, and goes the extra mile it takes to see that patients in her care receive the treatment and medication they need to lead healthier lives. Her staff are professional and courteous. She has been a great asset to the medical community in Anchorage for more than 20 yrs.
About Dr. Janice Koval, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1184606014
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Koval has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koval on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
