Dr. Janice Key, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janice Key, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Key works at
Locations
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is a very caring and knowledgeable Dr! She spends a great amount of time with my daughter making sure she understands all aspects of her illness! She is always prepared for each appointment! She genuinely cares about the patient as well as the person she is treating! Extremely patient!
About Dr. Janice Key, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1982712931
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
- Clinical Genetics and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
