Dr. Janice Keating, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.



Dr. Keating works at Baptist Health Family Clinic - Southpointe and Neu in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Headache and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.