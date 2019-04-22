See All Vascular Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Janice Hong, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (4)
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Janice Hong, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.

Dr. Hong works at Raleigh Vein & Laser Center PA in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Sclerotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Raleigh Vein & Laser Center PA
    2011 Falls Valley Dr Ste 104, Raleigh, NC 27615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 866-0002

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 22, 2019
    Saw Dr Hong based on recommendations from a friend who saw her. She did a great job of getting rid of my spider veins. She was fun to talk to and made what could have been an unpleasant procedure seem quick and easily tolerable. Her staff was very friendly and accommodating.
    About Dr. Janice Hong, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699836395
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hong works at Raleigh Vein & Laser Center PA in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hong’s profile.

    Dr. Hong has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Sclerotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

