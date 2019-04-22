Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janice Hong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janice Hong, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.
Locations
Raleigh Vein & Laser Center PA2011 Falls Valley Dr Ste 104, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 866-0002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedCost
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr Hong based on recommendations from a friend who saw her. She did a great job of getting rid of my spider veins. She was fun to talk to and made what could have been an unpleasant procedure seem quick and easily tolerable. Her staff was very friendly and accommodating.
About Dr. Janice Hong, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1699836395
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Sclerotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.