Dr. Janice Harada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janice Harada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Kuakini Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Harada works at
Locations
Queens University Medical Group1329 Lusitana St Ste 307, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 686-4656
Queens University Medical Group405 N Kuakini St Ste 601, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 686-4656Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Kuakini Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She's good at explaining medical conditions and, in particular, how a patient's own situation may affect her recommendation about treating a condition. She has a lot of knowledge of medicine, and she listens to her patients.
About Dr. Janice Harada, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1639271562
Education & Certifications
- University Hawaii Integrated Res Program
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
