Dr. Janice Gault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janice Gault, MD
Overview
Dr. Janice Gault, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Gault works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eye Physicians PC1140 White Horse Rd Ste 1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
-
2
Dept of Ophthalmology840 Walnut St Ste 1240, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gault?
I have been a patient of Dr. Gault's for several years and my wife has been a patient for over three years. Not only is she a highly talented surgeon, she is very friendly and takes the time to explain in great detail what she is doing.
About Dr. Janice Gault, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780673137
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- SANTA BARBARA COTTAGE HOSPITAL
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gault has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gault works at
Dr. Gault speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gault. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gault.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.