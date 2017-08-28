Overview

Dr. Janice Fuentes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.



Dr. Fuentes works at Kaiser Permanente Ming Medical Offices in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Loma Linda, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.